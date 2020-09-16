IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Yet to Test Negative for Covid-19 as Problems Mount for CSK

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has once again tested positive for Covid-19, and is staying away from the CSK bio-bubble till now. Gaikwad, along with Deepak Chahar had tested positive for the virus, but the latter has already started his practice, after testing negative. But the CSK management has maintained that he is asmptomatic.

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has once again tested positive for Covid-19, and is staying away from the CSK bio-bubble till now. Gaikwad, along with Deepak Chahar had tested positive for the virus, but the latter has already started his practice, after testing negative. But the CSK management has maintained that he is asmptomatic.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

The team has been training for the last 10 days, for their IPL 2020 opener against MI on September 19. "The rest of the team looks in good nick and we should be up for the challenge," a source told the Times of India. On the other hand, BCCI team doctor, is also yet to test negative for the virus and is in quarantine.

Earlier, Chahar had cleared all the mandatory tests from the franchise and Board of Control for Cricket in India and will train with the squad from Friday, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said. "Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Having completed that now, Chahar will look to make himself fully fit and available for the first match against Mumbai Indians on September 19. Meanwhile, there were reports that CSK could sign Dawid Malan, England's batsman and the No. 1 ranked T20I batsman, as a replacement for Suresh Raina. Raina had earlier left the team and flew back home for personal reasons.

Viswanathan, though, quashed the rumours saying CSK do not have a slot for a foreign player. "This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," he explained.