IPL 2020: Ryan Harris Joins Delhi Capitals as Bowling Coach, Replaces James Hopes

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach. The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL slated to start from November 19. James Hopes, who was the team's bowling coach in 2018 and 2019, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons, the Delhi-based franchise said.
"I am delighted to be back in the IPL," Harris said. "This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all."
A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.
He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya. This year's IPL is slated to be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- until November 10. Currently all teams are placed under quarantine in the UAE, in their respective hotels for 6-7 days, where their Covid-19 tests will be conducted. The players need to get at least two negative tests in order to be fit to play.
