IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar All Praise for CSK Openers for Making the 'Chase Look Very Easy'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has praised both the CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson after they made short work of Kings XI Punjab’s target of 179 in Dubai.Chennai eventually won the game by 10 wickets snuffing out any sort of resistance from KL Rahul-led side.Sachin said the openers made the win look very easy.

Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK.#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2020

Earlier Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to winning ways as they thrashed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets in Dubai. Veterans Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis conjured up commanding unbeaten half-centuries to guide CSK to their second victory of the season.

The opening pair averaged only 13 heading into their fifth IPL 2020 game against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium. But when the game finished, the pair of Faf du Plessis and Shane forged an unbroken 181-run partnership for the first wicket - the highest partnership ever for the Super Kings - to hand the Kings XI their fourth defeat.

That's not it, it was also the second-highest target chased down in the IPL without losing a wicket, the fourth-highest opening stand in IPL history and second-highest opening stand during a chase in the Indian Premier League.

Du Plessis had a rocky start, but he chanced his arm and kept finding the boundary and in the last over of the powerplay, du Plessis hit Chris Jordan for four fours in five balls, ruining England international's 32nd birthday.

CSK, at the end of the powerplay, were 60 for no loss their highest in the phase this season going past their 53 for no loss in Sharjah against Rajasthan Royals.