IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Boosts MI Spirits in a Video Message Ahead of Final Game Against DC
In the video, the legend addresses the players and wishes them good luck. Further in the clip, Tendulkar detailed on the legacy of the side and rallied the support of fans.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
Just a day before defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locks horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. Ahead of the team’s march to the ground, former MI captain Sachin Tendulkar recorded a message of hope and unity with the team. Being a solid supporter and mentor to the side, Tendulkar wanted to send a motivating message ahead of their final clash. In the video, the legend addresses the players and wishes them good luck. Further in the clip, Tendulkar detailed on the legacy of the side and rallied the support of fans.
IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP
He said “The first and most important is One Family. In Sport, or generally, there are going to be a number of speed breakers along the way especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. it’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit.”
Voicing words of wisdom for the lads, Sachin stated that all the support staff is pushing to full capacity to bring the best out of them.
IPL 2020: In Pics - A Look at Mumbai Indians' Roads to the Final
The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai-based franchise posted a short clip. The caption to the post reads, "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it's not just you, an entire force is with you!"
🗣️ "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it's not just you, an entire force is with you!" - @sachin_rt #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/t83wOFiFDl
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 9, 2020
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Story Behind Iconic Uppercut Shot
In the 13th edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians are the first team to directly find a place in the finals without putting through the qualifiers. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, proved their mettle in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. The Shreyas Iyer led side will be looking to taste an IPL win for the first time as this is their first-ever appearance in an IPL finale. The two sides will meet for the ultimate battle at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 10. With this, the season will come to an end with one of the teams defeating another.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches