IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Boosts MI Spirits in a Video Message Ahead of Final Game Against DC

Just a day before defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locks horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. Ahead of the team’s march to the ground, former MI captain Sachin Tendulkar recorded a message of hope and unity with the team. Being a solid supporter and mentor to the side, Tendulkar wanted to send a motivating message ahead of their final clash. In the video, the legend addresses the players and wishes them good luck. Further in the clip, Tendulkar detailed on the legacy of the side and rallied the support of fans.

He said “The first and most important is One Family. In Sport, or generally, there are going to be a number of speed breakers along the way especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. it’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit.”

Voicing words of wisdom for the lads, Sachin stated that all the support staff is pushing to full capacity to bring the best out of them.

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai-based franchise posted a short clip. The caption to the post reads, "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it's not just you, an entire force is with you!"

In the 13th edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians are the first team to directly find a place in the finals without putting through the qualifiers. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, proved their mettle in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. The Shreyas Iyer led side will be looking to taste an IPL win for the first time as this is their first-ever appearance in an IPL finale. The two sides will meet for the ultimate battle at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 10. With this, the season will come to an end with one of the teams defeating another.