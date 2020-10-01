IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Praises Sanju Samson’s Catch; Compares With His Own Taken During 1992 World Cup

In the 18th over of the first innings, RR’s Samson stretched in an attempt to catch out Pat Cummins and fell down banging his head on the ground in the process. He then held the back of his head in pain. This incident reminded Tendulkar of a catch taken by him against West Indies in the 1992 World Cup.

Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Twitter to praise Sanju Samson’s brilliant catch taken during Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the ongoing IPL 2020. In the 18th over of the first innings, RR’s Samson stretched in an attempt to catch out Pat Cummins and fell down banging his head on the ground in the process. He then held the back of his head in pain. This incident reminded Tendulkar of a catch taken by him against West Indies in the 1992 World Cup.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch,” wrote Tendulkar.

Check out the tweet here:

Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Soon after the post, the Twitterati got into action and dug up the almost three decade old video of young Tendulkar taking the catch and then holding his head in pain in a similar manner which Samson did. Tendulkar was glad to share it and thanked the user. The clip shows both the catches – Samson’s and Tendulkar’s – side by side, offering an interesting comparison between the two.

The resemblance is telling. Check out the clip here:

Thanks for sharing this! 🙂 https://t.co/2r4e7cEdCm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

The video has since been watched more than 8.2 lakh times and has garnered over 72 thousand likes.

ALSO READ: Robin Uthappa spotted applying saliva after dropping a catch.

Though Samson with his effort definitely saved some runs for his team, that could not prevent Rajasthan Royals from suffering their first defeat in the tournament. Batting first, KKR were able to put a total of 174 runs. They followed it up with a superb bowling display, restricting RR at 139, thereby winning the match by 37 runs. This was their second consecutive win in the tournament. Sanju Samson, who has been in tremendous form with the bat, could manage to score just 8 runs in 9 deliveries. The praise from the great Tendulkar, however, would definitely be a silver-lining for him.