IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Praises Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah For Their Performance Against Rajasthan

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has appreciated Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav after his excellent innings against Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of IPL 2020. Yadav scored 79 (not out) in 47 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and two sixes. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by 57 runs in that fixture.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to say, “@surya_14kumar is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket.”

Besides Yadav, the former India cricketer heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, who in the same match picked four wickets, conceding just 20 runs in four overs.

The legendary cricketer said that he enjoyed watching Bumrah bowl, calling him “exceptional”. Appreciating Mumbai’s batting and bowling in the game against Rajasthan, he stated that the Rohit Sharma-led team started really well by clinching early wickets and continued delivering blows to the opponents at regular intervals.

Mumbai Indians in that game won the toss and decided to bat first. Quinton de Kock and Sharma gave their side a good start, but the wicketkeeper batsman was sent to the dug-out at 23. Then, Sharma tried to make a partnership with Yadav, but the MI skipper got out at 35. Yadav stood at the crease for long and helped his side reach the score of 193. Towards the end of MI’s innings, Yadav got a strong support from Hardik Pandya, who made 30 (not out) off 19 deliveries.

When Mumbai came to defend the total, their bowlers gave a hard time to Rajasthan batsmen. Trent Boult sent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came to open the innings with Jos Buttler, to pavilion at the score of zero. Then, Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and apart from Buttler, who scored 70 off 44, no other batsmen made an impact. Rajasthan’s middle order has not lived up to the expectation in this season so far. Jofra Archer, who has been performing with both bat and ball for his side in IPL 2020, tried to hit some big shots. But, he got out at 24. Their innings ended on 136.