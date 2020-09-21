IPL 2020: Sakshi Dhoni Floored with 'Handsome' MS Dhoni's New Look

Here is how Sakshi Dhoni showed love for her husband on Instagram as Chennai Super Kings took on Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener.

It was a moment millions of fans had been waiting for as Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked on to the ground at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for his first match of IPL 2020. His team Chennai Super Kings were on the cusp of a win against current Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians. Donning the yellow outfit and a cool beard, the former India captain looked sharp. He certainly looked to have utilized his time during the pandemic working out, as he looked as fit as ever. In fact, when he arrived for the coin toss, Murali Karthik was surprised to see his biceps.

But it was not just Karthik or the fans watching on TV who were impressed, Dhoni’s look drew a comment from his wife Sakshi as well. She added her husband’s picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “How handsome!” on it.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni returned to the game after a gap of over 14 months. He was last seen playing against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-finals in 2019 which India had lost. Having Dhoni back in the game has definitely brought a smile on the face of millions of his fans, who are quiet upset after his retirement.

In the match against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, MI set a target of 163, which the CSK chased the total in 19.2 overs with five wickets remaining. The 71-run knock by Ambati Rayudu and 55 runs by Faf du Plesis saw CSK through easily.

Dhoni did not get the chance to do much with the bat. However, we did get to see his extraordinary skills behind the stumps. He took catches of two key players – Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya – of the MI that helped limit the target. Dhoni’s CSK will next play Rajasthan Royals. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the Sharjah cricket stadium. We hope we get to see MS Dhoni perform with the bat. A couple of helicopter shots – that is all we are asking for.