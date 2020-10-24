IPL 2020: Sam Curran Played A 'Very Crucial Knock For CSK', Says Suresh Raina

CSK, who currently sit bottom of the table after managing just three wins in 10 games, were 21/5 wickets in the sixth over when Curran walked in to bat. He played till the end of the innings and scored 52 runs before being dismissed by pacer Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday garnered praise from Suresh Raina after the 22-year-old England player's half-century dragged his team to 114/9 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

CSK, who currently sit bottom of the table after managing just three wins in 10 games, were 21/5 wickets in the sixth over when Curran walked in to bat. He played till the end of the innings and scored 52 runs before being dismissed by pacer Trent Boult.

"Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI," Raina tweeted after the end of the CSK innings.

Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

Raina was initially part of the CSK squad for the ongoing IPL, and even travelled with the team to the UAE. He, however, withdrew from the squad shortly after arriving in the UAE and returned to India, citing a need to be with his family.

