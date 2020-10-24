- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Sam Curran Played A 'Very Crucial Knock For CSK', Says Suresh Raina
CSK, who currently sit bottom of the table after managing just three wins in 10 games, were 21/5 wickets in the sixth over when Curran walked in to bat. He played till the end of the innings and scored 52 runs before being dismissed by pacer Trent Boult.
- IANS
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday garnered praise from Suresh Raina after the 22-year-old England player's half-century dragged his team to 114/9 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
CSK, who currently sit bottom of the table after managing just three wins in 10 games, were 21/5 wickets in the sixth over when Curran walked in to bat. He played till the end of the innings and scored 52 runs before being dismissed by pacer Trent Boult.
"Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI," Raina tweeted after the end of the CSK innings.
Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020
Raina was initially part of the CSK squad for the ongoing IPL, and even travelled with the team to the UAE. He, however, withdrew from the squad shortly after arriving in the UAE and returned to India, citing a need to be with his family.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4123 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches