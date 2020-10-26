IPL 2020: 'Samson is Strongest Man in the World' - Batsman Explains 'Biceps' Celebration

On reaching his half-century in Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Sanju Samson celebrated by pointing to his biceps.

After the game, Samson explained that the celebration was a biblical reference, and reminder to himself about his strength.

"Reminding myself what my name is, I think Samson is the strongest man in the world, I keep remembering that. I am very strong and I can hit more sixes," he said.

Samson, who began the tournament with two half-centuries, turned inconsistent yet again as his form slumped. However, he did well on Sunday scoring 54* off 31 balls in an 152-run stand with centurion Ben Stokes as RR chased down 196.

"I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you'll have to go through ups and downs. I worked a bit on my game plan. In bigger grounds, on different wickets, you need to take more time, play more cricketing shots, that was the difference I did today. It was amazing batting with Stokes. We have spent a good time out in the middle in the last three games, this was the best time with him, really enjoyed it," he said.

Samson explained that he wasn't trying hard to hit big sixes.

"To be honest, I was not looking at how many runs do we want or what the run-rate was. I was just reacting to the ball, my game plan is very simple, I just watch the ball and hit it if it is there. If not, I take singles and doubles. I just kept it simple and finished it off, have seen some funny games in the past in IPL where matches have gone here and there.

"Wanted to be there till the end and luckily we did that today for the team. I did give myself some time but at the same time I was looking for boundaries, I was trying few hits against (Rahul) Chahar but couldn't. The intent was there, I took 5-6 balls to get in and then started showing intent. To be honest, no method to hit sixes, just watch the ball and hit it."

RR have five wins from 12 matches.