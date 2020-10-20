IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Reveals How MS Dhoni Curbed Attacking Instincts in Early Years of His Career

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently revealed how MS Dhoni, during his early years as a cricketer, would actually curb his natural attacking instincts and focused more on getting ones and twos instead of fours and sixes.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently revealed how MS Dhoni, during his early years as a cricketer, would actually curb his natural attacking instincts and focused more on getting ones and twos instead of fours and sixes. Bangar also revealed a unique method Dhoni used to remind himself not to go for the big shots every time. "I came to know recently as to how - in his formative years, because he is such a hitter of the ball, has that natural ability to clear - Dhoni curbed his natural instinct. He used to write on his thigh pad - 1, 2 - Tick Tick and 4, 6 - Cross Cross," Bangar said on Star Sports.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"So every time he would go out to bat, and he’d be putting on his thigh pad, he’d probably have a look at that. It would remind him that he has to follow a process. And that is how by running those one and two he became such a great finisher."

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Bangar further added that most finishers in world cricket have realised that playing at the end of the innings isn't just about going slam-bang from the get-go, but also about clever rotation of the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

"Most finishers in world cricket have realised the importance of singles, doubles. You look at Michael Bevan, look at MS Dhoni. They have this thing in common, which helps them win cricket matches. It’s not those fours and sixes. And that is the process that MS Dhoni follows."

Also Read: 'If Anyone Can Bounce Back It is CSK' - Irfan Pathan Backs MS Dhoni-led Side to Come Back Stronger

Bangar also offered some tactical insight as to why Dhoni has struggled for form this season.

"What I have seen so far of MS Dhoni in this season is that he’s stopped doing his pre-delivery movements. Because of that he’s slightly late on the ball and when you’re 38-39, you have to give that extra bit of time when you’re playing pace bowlers in excess of 140-145. If he starts getting that extra split of a second again, the ball will start connecting the middle of his bat."