IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar's Advice for Prithvi Shaw - 'Keep Virender Sehwag as Role Model'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had an advice for a struggling Prithvi Shaw: keep Virender Sehwag as your role model.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had an advice for a struggling Prithvi Shaw: keep Virender Sehwag as your role model. Shaw, who has been struggling for form in IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals, had another failure making only 10 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

Shaw was dismissed when he tried to slog Trent Boult across the line only for a top edge to be caught by the keeper. He has been dismissed in this fashion multiple times this IPL, where he has made only 219 runs from 11 innings including two ducks.

Manjrekar took to Twitter to write: "Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off."

Prithvi Shaw's Failure on Return Leads to Hilarious Memefest After DC's Loss to MI

Dear Prithvi Shaw, try & not attempt impossible shots, simply because they are impossible to pull off. Keep Virender Sehwag as your role model, see how he only stuck to shots he had the ability/confidence to pull off. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 1, 2020

DC lost the match to MI, which meant they're now in a near must-win situation against RCB in their last league match.

"We'll have to be fearless against RCB and keep things simple. It's an important game for us, do-or-die depending on how they play today. Not thinking much about the future, trying to stay in the present," said DC captain Shreyas Iyer after the match.

Playoff Qualification Scenarios: KXIP Big Gainers as DC, RCB Lose; CSK Could Play Spoilsport

On Saturday, DC came up against a purring Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowling duo took three wickets each to leave DC crawling to a total of 110/9 wickets, a score that MI chased down with nine wickets and nearly six overs to spare, thanks to opener Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72.

"I think we fell short at reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark, those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. Lots of flaws to point out but we've got to believe in ourselves," said Iyer.