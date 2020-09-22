IPL 2020: Sanju Samson Takes Twitter By Storm with His Stupendous Knock

Sanju Samson smashed 74 in just 32 balls and his innings attracted a lot of eyeballs. Especially on Twitter.

Sanju Samson went onto beast mode as he smashed 74 off just 32 balls! He smashed 9 sixes and one boundaries. Such was his hitting that former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir came out on Twitter and lauded him. Here are some best Twitter reactions.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson is not playing a blinder, this is serious, serious, serious and class batting. Can't wait to see how MS counters this. Exceptional fifty, what a start! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson reminds me of my younger days as a batsman on cricket 97 with cheat codes on. You make me nostalgic young man. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) September 22, 2020

Steve Smith and umpire watching Sanju Samson's batting be like:#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/3H9K2qJoJH — Mojo (@Singhlicious) September 22, 2020

Cricket lovers watching Sanju Samson bat #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/yGwQOsd0HM — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson’s six hitting is in a different league....the ease with which clears the fence (off fast and slow bowlers) is an absolute delight. Piyush v Samson should be a contest to watch.... #RRvCSK #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2020

FIFTY! Sanju Samson on fire! He brings up a quickfire half-century off 19 deliveries 🔥🔥#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/XMx8N5txnB — Shyam Parmar (@shyampa25125975) September 22, 2020

What an innings that was!

Sanju was a member of the under 13 cricket team of Kerala. He captained the side and scored a century in his debut match and went on to score four centuries in five matches in the South Zone Under-13 tournament. He was also the captain of Under 16 and Under 19 Kerala State Cricket Teams.[13] As a member of Kerala Under 16 Team, he scored a 200 not out off just 138 balls in a Vijay Merchant Trophy South Zone match against Goa.[13] He was the All-India leading run-scorer in the season and was selected to play in the Ranji Trophy for Kerala when he was 15 years of age.

His techniques combined with an ability to time the ball earned him a place in Kerala's U-19 team. Consistent outings in the Cooch Behar Trophy (domestic U-19 championship) elevated him into India's team for the U-19 Asia Cup in 2012[14]

Sanju represented India in the Under 19 Asia Cup Tournament held in Malaysia in June 2012. In the 2013 Under 19 Asia cup in UAE, he scored a century in the final, which helped India retain the cup.[15]

In 2014, BCCI appointed Sanju Samson as vice-captain of team India for the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In that tournament, Sanju was in great form. In 3rd Match, Group A, ICC Under-19 World Cup at Sharjah, 19 February 2014, Sanju smash 85 runs from 45 balls against Papua New Guinea [16]