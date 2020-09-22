IPL 2020: Sanju Samson's Batting against CSK Receives High Praise from Two Indian Legends

Samson scored at a very brisk pace for the Royals against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. He notched up his fifty off 19 deliveries. It was also his quickest fifty in the IPL.

Former India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup, had high praise for Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson.

Samson scored at a very brisk pace for the Royals against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. He notched up his fifty off 19 deliveries. It was also his quickest fifty in the IPL.

Samson smashed a total of 9 sixes and one four during his knock and the Royals hit another 8 more maximums on their way to 216/7.

Clean striking by @IamSanjuSamson. They were all proper cricketing shots and not slogs. Smartly bowled by @NgidiLungi. Short,wide and slow. #CSKvsRR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 22, 2020

It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms @rajasthanroyals @IPL @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Gambhir had rated Sanju as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country during the 2019 IPL ahead of the ICC World Cup. Gambhir went a step further after Sanju's exploits against CSK in Sharjah.

Sanju, who made a return to the Indian T20 team last season, has so far played only four T20 Internationals.