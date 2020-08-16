Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma

The defending champions usually take on the runners-up in the opener. Rohit said he is glad that the World Cup-winning skipper will continue to play the IPL for at least a couple of years.

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indains to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma

Indian limited-overs' vice-captain and Mumbai Indians skipper took to Twitter to pay tribute to MS Dhoni's career, who announced his retirement on Saturday, and in the process also confirmed the opening fixture of IPL 2020 to be held in the UAE, starting September 19.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni & Sushant Singh Rajput: Unadorned, Unforeseen Curtain Calls

Rohit wrote tagging MS Dhoni, "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricketClapping hands sign His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss."

ALSO READ: A Leader Par Excellence: Such is Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The defending champions usually take on the runners-up in the opener. Rohit said he is glad that the World Cup-winning skipper will continue to play the IPL for at least a couple of years.

ALSO READ: 'Iski Ghanti Baja Dhe' - When Dhoni's Cheeky Comment on Ian Bell Had Ojha in Splits

Such was Dhoni's impact on his teammates that big-hitting all-rounder Suresh Raina, 33, also followed him into retirement on Saturday (August 15), leaving Rohit a little shocked. Raina also plays for CSK in the IPL. "Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad. Best wishes moving forward," Rohit wrote in another post.

