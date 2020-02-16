Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

IPL 2020 Schedule | Mumbai Indians to Play Chennai Super Kings in IPL Opener at Wankhede

The schedule of the 13th edition of IPL is out with the tournament starting on March 29, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, according to Cricinfo.

Cricketnext Staff |February 16, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
IPL 2020 Schedule | Mumbai Indians to Play Chennai Super Kings in IPL Opener at Wankhede

The schedule of the 13th edition of IPL is out with the tournament starting on March 29, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, according to reports.

As per the schedule released to the franchises and the broadcaster, this year's tournament will see only six double-headers -- all on Sundays, with the final to be played on May 24.

The last league match will be played on May 17 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The schedule of the knockouts is yet to be announced.

Seven teams will stick to their traditional venues for the home games, whereas Rajasthan Royals will play their home games in Jaipur and Guwahati.

Despite the Lodha committee recommendation, of a minimum of 15-day break between the start of IPL and India's last international fixture, the tournament will start only 11 days after the team's final ODI against South Africa on March 18.

chennai super kingsipl 2020IPL scheduleMumbai Indians

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more