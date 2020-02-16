IPL 2020 Schedule | Mumbai Indians to Play Chennai Super Kings in IPL Opener at Wankhede

The schedule of the 13th edition of IPL is out with the tournament starting on March 29, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, according to reports.
As per the schedule released to the franchises and the broadcaster, this year's tournament will see only six double-headers -- all on Sundays, with the final to be played on May 24.
The last league match will be played on May 17 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The schedule of the knockouts is yet to be announced.
Seven teams will stick to their traditional venues for the home games, whereas Rajasthan Royals will play their home games in Jaipur and Guwahati.
Despite the Lodha committee recommendation, of a minimum of 15-day break between the start of IPL and India's last international fixture, the tournament will start only 11 days after the team's final ODI against South Africa on March 18.
