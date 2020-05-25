Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

IPL 2020 Seemed Quite Decisive for MS Dhoni's International Career: Ajay Ratra

Ever since India's semi-final World Cup loss to New Zealand in 2019, former skipper MS Dhoni has not played a game for the country. The keeper-batsman was supposed to make a comeback to competitive cricket with the IPL and was also seen training for the CSK, but that couldn't be due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricketnext Staff |May 25, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
IPL 2020 Seemed Quite Decisive for MS Dhoni's International Career: Ajay Ratra

Ever since India's semi-final World Cup loss to New Zealand in 2019, former skipper MS Dhoni has not played a game for the country. The keeper-batsman was supposed to make a comeback to competitive cricket with the IPL and was also seen training for the CSK, but that couldn't be due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With still no clarity as to whether the IPL will take place or not, former India keeper Ajay Ratra feels that it will difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback to the team.

With still no decision yet made on whether the tournament will be played this year or not, former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra says that it would be difficult for Dhoni to make a return in international cricket.

Speaking to My Khel, Ratra said that playing in the IPL would have given the selectors a fair idea about Dhoni's form.

“You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would’ve done during the IPL,” Ratra said.

“Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni’s comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni,” he further added.

Current India players in recent times have talked about how they have no idea about Dhoni's plans. In an online chat Suresh Raina had said, "I saw him and he was batting so well, he is fit. Only he knows what he is planning but as far as his skills go he was good. Now that the lockdown is here, I don't really know what his plans are. He has a lot of cricket in him and he was batting so well there."

Ajay RatracoronavirusiplMS Dhonisuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more