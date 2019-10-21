Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Set to Get Longer, Night Matches Could Start 7pm: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering the option of more night games for IPL 2020, thus possibly stretching the tournament slightly longer, according to a report in the Indian Express.

October 21, 2019
IPL 2020 Set to Get Longer, Night Matches Could Start 7pm: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering the option of more night games for IPL 2020, thus possibly stretching the tournament slightly longer, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The newspaper reports that the 13th edition of the tournament could begin on April 1 and run till May 30.

The report says the board is planning a schedule where each team plays only one day game. It will thus reduce the double-headers on weekends, prolonging the tournament.

In another crucial move, the board is also pushing to start the night games at 7pm instead of 8pm as is the case currently. The board has been mulling the idea for a while but has not been able to do it due to resistane from a few franchises. The play-off matches in the last IPL began at 7pm.

The change in timing is being considered as IPL games often run over-time; plenty of matches finish close to 11.30 pm while a few rain-affected ones even go past midnight. A couple of seasons earlier, a KKR v RCB match in Bangalore finished close to 1.30am.

Apart from the inconvenience for the public - both in stadium and viewers outside - the move will mitigate the effect of dew.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL.

Indian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020

