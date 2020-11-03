WATCH: Shane Watson Confirms Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Posts Emotional Video

After CSK's campaign ended early in the IPL 2020, Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has announced his retirement. The 39-year-old posted a video on social media confirming the same. The reports of him retiring, had already started surfacing on Tuesday. Earlier, a CSK insider told the Times of India, "Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise."

After Chennai Super King's campaign ended early in the IPL 2020, Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has announced his retirement. The 39-year-old posted a video on social media confirming the same. The reports of him retiring, had already started surfacing on Tuesday. Earlier, a CSK insider told the Times of India, "Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise."

Watson, had already retired from international cricket in 2016. He has been a part of CSK from 2018, playing a huge part in their title victory that year. He was the Man of the Final in the 2018 edition where he smashed an unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He nearly did an encore in the 2019 final against Mumbai Indians, but CSK fell one run short.

Nevertheless, Watson won multiple fans for playing through pain of an injured knee during that game.

Watson made 555 and 398 runs for CSK in 2018 and 2019 season but has not had a good run in 2020, where he made only 299 runs from 11 innings. It included an 83* against KXIP earlier in the tournament that led CSK to victory. Overall, Watson will be remembered as one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL. He has made 3874 runs and picked up 92 wickets from 145 matches, having played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and CSK. He was also the Man of the Tournament during RR's victory in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Watson's struggled in IPL 2020 and the arrival of young Ruturaj Gaikwad, coupled with Watson's age, meant it was clear that he wouldn't be a part of CSK's plans going forward.