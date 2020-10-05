IPL 2020: Shane Watson Predicted a Perfect Game for CSK in a Two Day Old Tweet

Chennai Super Kings breathed a sigh of relief after their star opener Shane Watson powered a comprehensive win.

Watson, who has been desperate to find his form since the beginning of Indian Premier League 2020, roared back and how. It might have taken a while for the Australian all-rounder to make a deserving comeback, but he rose to the occasion despite all the piled up pressure from the previous losses. Apart from his excellent chase in the clash against KXIP, Watson has been grabbing headlines for his tweet from two days back.

Watson had shared this unbelievable post on his Twitter page, a day ahead of the CSK vs KXIP outing. The tweet has become viral and is doing rounds on all social media platforms.

He wrote, “The perfect game for @ChennaiIPL is coming!!! @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #Yellove”

The right-handed batsman had promised a perfect game en route for the Yellow Army and it actually turned out to be true.

Whether it’s his beyond accurate prophecy or his forthright willpower and self-assessment to prove his weight down on the pitch, nonetheless it was all yellow in Dubai after CSK won by 10 wickets.

Watson’s in his campaign for Dream11 IPL against MI, RR, DC, SRH scored 4, 33 and 14 and 1 respectively. The last three of which CSK faced disappointed losses while chasing.

If there were any doubts on the Aussie player’s performance in the T20, there aren’t anymore. He displayed an incontestable innings by him along with Faf Du Plessis, who too encapsulated a whopping 87 compared to his singles in the ongoing IPL.

The Watson-Plessis partnership has finally got the champions back on track. Before their next clash, CSK gets two days of rest. They will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, October 7 in Abu Dhabi.

While CSK will enter the game with a win from their last fixture, KKR will launch from the back of a defeat. KKR lost cheaply to Delhi Capitals on October 3.