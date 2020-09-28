IPL 2020: Shashi Tharoor Calls Sanju Samson 'Next MS Dhoni', Gautam Gambhir Disagrees

Sanju Samson yet again showed with his performance, why he deserves a place in Team India. The youngster slammed a 85 from 42 balls that helped Rajasthan Royals seal a scintillating win against Kings XI Punjab, chasing a stiff target of 224. The chase is also the highest-ever in the history of IPL.

Congress MP Shashi Throor, who has been a vocal supporter of the Kerala cricketer, took to Twitter after this performance and praised the youngster. He wrote, "What an absolutely incredible win for @rajasthanroyals ! I’ve known @iamSanjuSamson for a decade & told him when he was 14 that he would one day be the next MS Dhoni. Well, that day is here. After his two amazing innings in this IPL you know a world class player has arrived."

Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket. https://t.co/xUBmQILBXv — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 27, 2020

But that did not go down well with former India opener Gautam Gambhir. To the tweet, he replied, "Sanju Samson doesn’t need to be next anyone. He will be ‘the’ Sanju Samson of Indian Cricket."

Meanwhile, Samson continued his sublime form in the IPL and has struck two fifties in as many games in this IPL. He now has 159 runs from 2 matches, that includes a 74 against CSK as well.

Earlier, Chasing a stiff 224 for a win, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs and it seemed the fate of the match was already sealed but Tewatia turned the match on its head in a dramatic fashion, taking 30 runs from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.