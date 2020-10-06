IPL 2020: Shaw-Sunk Redemption – Prithvi Shows His Class

It has been a redemption of sorts for Shaw in the IPL who was suspended for 8 months from mid March to mid November in 2019 for testing positive for Terbutaline, a substance that is prohibited in and out of competition by the World Anti Doping Agency.

Three significant contributions – three wins for Delhi Capitals (DC). Prithvi Shaw has been the Mr Consistent for DC at the top of the order providing them rollicking starts playing a pivotal role in his franchise’s early success in the IPL 2020 – with 4 wins from 5 matches, DC sit pretty at the top of the points table. They are the only team who have lost just one match in the tournament thus far.

Shaw gave a Player of the Match performance against CSK in Dubai. Opening the innings, he top-scored for DC with a quickfire 64 off just 43 deliveries. He gave them a great start partnering with Shikhar Dhawan in a 94-run partnership. Shaw was the aggressor with 57 off 37 deliveries. His most productive shot was the cover drive and he was in control for four-fifths of his innings. It was because of his start that DC managed to post a more than competitive 175 for 3 which ultimately proved too much for CSK as they went down by 44 runs.

It was Shaw again who gave the impetus at the start against KKR in Sharjah too. DC raced to 57 in the powerplay. By the time Shaw was dismissed in the 13th over for 66 off just 41 deliveries – a knock that included 4 fours and as many sixes - his team had already motored to 129 at over 10 runs per over. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant built on the start given by Shaw and powered DC to a record 228 for 4 – the highest score against KKR in any IPL! DC went on to win by 18 runs.

Shaw again gave DC a breathtaking start against RCB in Dubai. He put together 63 in the powerplay with Dhawan contributing 42 off 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 190.91. DC went on to post another big total – 196 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs and handed RCB a crushing 59-run defeat.

It is the blitzkrieg start given by Shaw that has helped the middle-order of DC to build the innings ultimately resulting in a massive score. 94 (10.4 overs), 56 (5.5 overs) and 68 (6.4 overs) – these have been the opening-wicket stands for DC in the three matches Shaw has contributed with the bat.

Shaw has aggregated 179 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 147.93 in IPL 2020 so far and played a significant role in three of DC’s four victories. He is the fifth-highest run-getter of the league thus far.

It has been a redemption of sorts for Shaw in the IPL who was suspended for 8 months from mid March to mid November in 2019 for testing positive for Terbutaline, a substance that is prohibited in and out of competition by the World Anti Doping Agency.

He has begun with a bang in IPL 2020 and is turning out to be a high impact player for DC in the tournament.