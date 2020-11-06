IPL 2020: Shaw's Shocker, Iyer's Indifferent Form, Dhawan's Dip and Pant's Poor Strike Rate - DC's Batting Woes

One of the major reasons for DC's success for two-thirds of the tournament was its amazing batting line-up.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had won 7 of their first 10 matches and looked to be the most balanced side of the tournament. They were one of the two favourites to top the points table. But then it all fell apart. DC lost 4 matches in a row and left it to their last group encounter against RCB to book a playoff berth. However, they were again poor and lacklustre against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai going down by 57 runs.

One of the major reasons for DC's success for two-thirds of the tournament was its amazing batting line-up. Prithvi Shaw was producing the match-winning performances at the top of the order, Shikhar Dhawan came into his own when he transformed from accumulator to aggressor, Shreyas Iyer was holding the innings together in the middle order and Marcus Stoinis was playing the role of the finisher.

But it has all gone haywire for them since their loss to Kings XI in Dubai.

We look at some of the numbers which have defined the shocking batting performance of the Capitals in their last few matches in the tournament.

4.29: Prithvi Shaw's Batting Average in the Last 7 Innings for DC

Shaw was in fine form in the initial half of the tournament for DC. He gave three significant performances in the first 5 matches all resulting in a victory for the Capitals. But in a dramatic change of fortunes, the swashbuckling opener witnessed a sudden drop in form and has registered scores of 4, 0, 0, 7, 10, 9 and 0 in his last 7 matches in the tournament. He has been dismissed in the first over of the innings in 4 occasions and once each in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th over in these 7 matches.

0,0,0: Shikhar Dhawan has Registered Three Ducks in his Last 4 Innings

Shikhar Dhawan was in sensational form after he turned aggressor from grafter mid-way into the tournament. Dhawan recorded scores of 69*, 57, 101* and 106* before he suddenly went off the boil in IPL 2020. Since then the southpaw has registered scores of 6, 0, 0, 54 and 0 in his last 5 innings. DC were hugely dependent on a flyer from Dhawan at the start of the innings and have been severely hampered with his loss of form.

1/2: The Average Opening-Wicket Partnership for the Capitals in the Last 4 matches

The DC batting has had a nightmare start in the last 4 matches with opening stands of 0,1,1,0.

11: The Number of DC Batsmen Dismissed in the Powerplay in the Last 5 matches

DC has lost far too many wickets up front against the new ball in the powerplay in the last 5 matches - they lost as many as 4 in the first 6 overs against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

129.75: DC's Average Team Score in the Last 4 Losses

DC were restricted to 135 for 9 chasing 195 against KKR in Abu Dhabi. They were routed for 131 and handed an 88-run drubbing against the Sunrisers in Dubai. DC then put up their worst batting performance of the tournament and had no answers to Bumrah and Boult as they struggled to 110 for 9 in Dubai. They were thrashed by another comprehensive margin of 57 runs failing to reach even 150 in reply to Mumbai Indians' 200 for 5 in the Qualifier 1.

51, 87.93: Shreyas Iyer's Aggregate Runs and Strike Rate in the Last 4 matches

DC skipper, Shreyas Iyer has registered scores of 7, 25, 7, 12 in the last 4 matches. He has also not got going in any of these encounters and has a poor strike rate of 87.93 in these matches.

87.96%: Rishabh Pant's Strike Rate in the Last 5 matches

Rishabh Pant has been in poor form in IPL 2020. He has been a patch of the destructive batsman he has been in previous editions of the IPL. Pant has managed to score just 95 runs off 108 deliveries in the last 5 matches in the tournament. His strike rate of 87.96 is extremely low for a lower-order batsman. It is not that Pant has not got enough opportunities to showcase his stroke-play in the tournament. He has just not been able to change gear and build any sort of momentum into his innings in any match in the tournament.

Shockingly, Pant's IPL 2020 Strike Rate of 109.61 is the lowest amongst all batsmen who have scored a minimum of 120 runs in the tournament.