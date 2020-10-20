- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 5th Batsman to Cross 5,000 Runs Mark
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the fourth Indian batsman to score 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the fourth Indian batsman and fifth overall to score 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their encounter against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
Dhawan, who brought up his fourth IPL fifty, reached the landmark with a six off Ravi Bishnoi. He joins an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,759) and Suresh Raina (5,368), Rohit Sharma (5158) and David Warner (5037).
5000* runs for @SDhawan25 in IPL.
He is the 5th player to reach the milestone and 4th Indian to achieve this feat.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ZOm1ix6ORm
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020
He also became the third-fastest batsman to complete 5000 IPL runs. Only David Warner and Virat Kohli reached this milestone faster than Dhawan.
Meanwhile, Dhawan has also become the 6th batsman in the history of the cash-rich league to rack up 4 consecutive 50+ scores. He joins the likes of Virender Sehwag (5 for DC in 2012), Jos Buttler 5 for RR in 2018), David Warner (5 for SRH in 2019), Virat Kohli (4 for RCB in 2016), and Kane Williamson, who scored 4 50s for the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018.
Before that match, Dhawan scored 4938 runs in 168 T20s. The left-handed batsman was 62 runs away to complete his 5000 IPL runs.
In this year's IPL, Dhawan has been in tremendous form. Particularly in the last three matches for the DC, Dhawan has scored 69*, 57 and also got his maiden IPL century when he scored an unbeaten 101 in 58 balls, with 14 fours and 1 six.
He is currently also the second-highest scorer in IPL 2020, just behind Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.
