IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Crosses 600 Runs Mark, Surpasses Rohit Sharma in All-time Run-getters List

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan completed 600 runs in the 13th edition of the IPL and also surpassed Rohit Sharma in the tournament's all-time run-getters. He becomes only the second batsman in IPL 2020 to cross the 600-run mark as he smashed 78 runs in the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The southpaw has also become the second batsman after Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul to surpass the 600-run mark this season. KL Rahul with 670 runs in 14 matches still leads the race for the orange cap. However, Dhawan after his exploits tonight has moved up to the second position and now remains 67 runs behind him.

This is also the veteran's opener's highest tally in a single IPL season with previous best being 569 in IPL 2012.

The opening batsman along with Marcus Stoinis provided a flying start to the side. The Australian all-rounder departed after playing a knock of 38 runs. Dhawan continued and smashed his sixth half-century of the season. Then a 42-run cameo from Shimron Hetmyer helped Delhi set a 190-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2.

With this knock, Dhawan has now moved up to the fourth place with 5182 runs in 175 games in IPL's most run-scorer chart. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is at fifth place with 5162 runs in 199 games.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is leading the table with 5878 runs in 192 games.