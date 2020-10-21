- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scripts History, Becomes First Batsman to Score Back-To-Back Hundreds in in Indian Premier League
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scripts History: On his way to this historic feat, Dhawan also became the fifth batsman to cross 5000 IPL runs. He is the fourth Indian to do this landmark after Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 6:52 AM IST
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scripts History | Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has become the first batsman to score hundreds in consecutive matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday when he scored his second straight hundred during Delhi Capitals' match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
In Delhi's previous match, against Chennai Super Kings, the 34-year-old finished unbeaten on 101 as Delhi defeated CSK by five wickets. In this match, he got to the milestone off just 57 balls with 12 fours and three sixes after opening the innings for Delhi.
On his way to this historic feat, Dhawan also became the fifth batsman to cross 5000 IPL runs. He is the fourth Indian to do this landmark after Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is the other batsman in this elite list and he is also the only overseas player with more than 5000 IPL runs.
The Delhi southpaw is also the 2nd Indian to score multiple centuries in one season of Indian Premier League, after Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 4 tons in 2016 season.
Dhawan laid into the KXIP bowling attack from the word go, getting to his half-century off just 28 balls. This knock is the fourth continuous fifty-plus score for the left-hander. He returned 101, 57 and 69 not out in his last three innings. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 106 against KXIP and helped Delhi post 164 on the board.
Overall, Dhawan has 5044 IPL runs at 35.02 and a strike rate of 126.70 with two centuries and 39 half-centuries.
Dhawan is only the third batsman to score a hundred in IPL 2020, incidentally against the team that has the other two centurions – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.
The Delhi batsman sits second on the top scorers list with 465 runs and he separates Rahul at the top (525) and Mayank (393) at No. 3.
