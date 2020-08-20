Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Seeks Parents' Blessings Before Leaving for UAE

Dhawan is among the senior most members of the Capitals that will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Seeks Parents' Blessings Before Leaving for UAE

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he sought blessings from his parents before leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played.

"Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. Smiling face with smiling eyes. There's no love like the love of your parents and I'll always cherish it," Dhawan tweeted with an image of him hugging his parents.

The tournament was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to begin on September 19 and will be played over 53 days.

The UAE will host the lucrative T20 league and all matches will be played in bio-secure venues.

Dhawan is among the senior most members of the Capitals that will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted an image of himself in his protective kit in a flight getting ready to depart for the UAE.

The final will be played on November 10.

Delhi Capitalsiplipl 2020Off The Fieldshikhar dhawan

