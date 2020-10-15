- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer is in Bit of Pain After Injuring Shoulder, Says Shikhar Dhawan
In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury, and Shikhar Dhawan had to take over the reigns of the team. "He's (Iyer) in pain but his shoulder is moving. We'll get proper report tomorrow," said Dhawan. The DC stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan was then all praise for debutant Tushar Deshpande.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Deshpande got his first wicket in the form of the dangerous Ben Stokes and then bowled the last over which sealed the deal for DC at the Dubai International Stadium. "The courage he (Deshpande) showed, the line and length he bowled was amazing," said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"He took the very important wicket of Stokes and from there the momentum changed for us. It was important for us to win, have to keep the momentum. It's a long tournament. Will keep the process going."
Chasing a target of 162, RR got off to a good start with Stokes and Jos Buttler putting up an opening stand of 37 in the first three overs but Dhawan said that team was confident of getting back into the game.
"It was important we stayed positive as a team. We knew their batting isn't deep and if we got their top-order we can get them. Our bowling unit is quite experienced, right from our fast bowlers to the spinners," he said.
