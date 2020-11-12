IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Shares Group Picture With Team Delhi Capitals, Thanks Everyone For Support

The photo features DC head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, bowling coach Ryan Harris seated in the first row along with Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Iyer, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw, among others.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer posted a latest picture on Instagram. Iyer shared a photo featuring the players, coaches and support staff. The photo features the Capitals side beaming wide and posed for a group snap. The photo has an inscribed, ‘THANK YOU, DELHI’ featured at the bottom foreground in bold letters.

Iyer wrote that it was an “experience like no other!” and together as a team @DelhiCapitals collectively broke records. The 25-year-old also said he’s very proud of what his team achieved in the IPL 2020 and he’ll cherish them for a long time to come. He thanked everyone associated with the team in what was a fantastic season it was, before signing off with “Till next time”.

The photo features DC head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, bowling coach Ryan Harris seated in the first row along with Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Iyer, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Prithvi Shaw, among others. The rest of the team was standing behind in two rows.

Skipper Iyer created history in IPL 2020 as his team entered the final of the tournament for the first time in their franchise history. DC qualified for the finals after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the IPL. However, they lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final at Dubai on Tuesday by five wickets. Iyer shined with the bat scoring a half-century in the final fixture against MI. He scored 519 runs from 17 matches at an average of 34.60 and with a strike rate of 123.27.

Other players from the team also gathered a lot of praises and appreciation for their phenomenal game this season. While Dhawan impressed with his bat, Ashwin was liked for his bowling spell this IPL.