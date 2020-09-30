IPL 2020: Shubman Gill Could be Leading an IPL Side in Two Years, Says Simon Doull

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer and popular commentator, hailed Shubman Gill's maturity in his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Kolkata Knight Riders, and predicted that the youngster will be an IPL captain soon.

Gill made an unbeaten 70 off 62, finishing a moderate chase with Eoin Morgan at the other end. His composure against bowlers like Rashid Khan came in for praise.

“It was a perfect score for Shubman to get into this tournament. He didn’t score much in the first match. He needed a score to get started and when you are chasing only 143, you could play your natural game. It will hold him in good stead moving forward. In the match against SRH, he timed the innings superbly. He needed to be there and show the maturity that he can bat through and win for his team,” Doull told Cricbuzz.

“I think Eoin Morgan had the best ally on the other end in Shubman. So, the experience and calm nature of Morgan was supported well by the youthful exuberance of Shubman. He kept his head in place and I think it was a very very fine innings."

Doull said working with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum will help Gill, foreseeing him as KKR's captain in a couple of years.

"I won’t be surprised if we see him leading an IPL side two years down the line at the ripe age of 22-23. I think he should spend a lot of time with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan and pick their brains. He also has Brendon McCullum, one of the most innovative captains in the last 7-9 years. I think he can learn a lot if he is around these guys," Doull observed.

KKR play Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Wednesday.