- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM201/5(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Shubman Gill Could be Leading an IPL Side in Two Years, Says Simon Doull
Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer and popular commentator, hailed Shubman Gill's maturity in his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Kolkata Knight Riders, and predicted that the youngster will be an IPL captain soon.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer and popular commentator, hailed Shubman Gill's maturity in his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad for Kolkata Knight Riders, and predicted that the youngster will be an IPL captain soon.
Gill made an unbeaten 70 off 62, finishing a moderate chase with Eoin Morgan at the other end. His composure against bowlers like Rashid Khan came in for praise.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
“It was a perfect score for Shubman to get into this tournament. He didn’t score much in the first match. He needed a score to get started and when you are chasing only 143, you could play your natural game. It will hold him in good stead moving forward. In the match against SRH, he timed the innings superbly. He needed to be there and show the maturity that he can bat through and win for his team,” Doull told Cricbuzz.
“I think Eoin Morgan had the best ally on the other end in Shubman. So, the experience and calm nature of Morgan was supported well by the youthful exuberance of Shubman. He kept his head in place and I think it was a very very fine innings."
Doull said working with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum will help Gill, foreseeing him as KKR's captain in a couple of years.
"I won’t be surprised if we see him leading an IPL side two years down the line at the ripe age of 22-23. I think he should spend a lot of time with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan and pick their brains. He also has Brendon McCullum, one of the most innovative captains in the last 7-9 years. I think he can learn a lot if he is around these guys," Doull observed.
KKR play Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Wednesday.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
All Recent Matches