IPL 2020: Similar Playoff Record Makes Eliminator A Close Encounter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 6th November. It was 1-1 after the group stage but SRH have a better head to head (9-7) record against RCB. They also have a better record of making the playoffs. However, interestingly, it is RCB which has the edge in the playoffs itself with a marginally better record - all this makes for a cliffhanger battle in Abu Dhabi.

We look at some of the interesting numbers that define the Playoff Record of RCB and SRH.

6: The Number of Times RCB and SRH have Made the Playoffs

Barring the inaugural season in 2008, RCB were one of the top teams in the initial seasons of the IPL. They were finalists in 2009 and 2011 and semi-finalists in 2010. They finished at number 3 in 2015 and runners-up (for the third time) in 2016. After their worst phase between 2017 and 2019, RCB have again made it to the playoffs in 2020.

SRH have also made the playoffs on 6 occasions but in fewer seasons. They made the last 4 in their first season in 2013 and since 2016 have consistently made it to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.

Thus, percentage-wise (of making the playoffs) is 75% vs 46.15% - SRH vs RCB!

11 vs 9: The Number of Playoff matches played by RCB and SRH

45.45% vs 44.44%: The Success Percentage of RCB and SRH in Playoff matches

RCB has won 5 of the 11 playoff matches it has played in the IPL. SRH has won 4 of 9 such matches.

8: The Victory Margin (in runs) for SRH against RCB in the IPL Final in 2016

SRH beat RCB by 8 runs in a thrilling final in Bengaluru in 2016. Batting first, SRH powered by their captain, David Warner's 69 off just 38 deliveries, coupled with cameos from Yuvraj Singh (38 off 23 balls) and Ben Cutting (39* off 15 balls), recorded a massive 208 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. RCB were off to a sensational start courtesy their openers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli. The pair put together 114 in just over 10 overs for the opening wicket before Cutting saw the back of Gayle. That derailed the chase and RCB ultimately went down by 8 runs.

This is the only time when RCB and SRH had a face off in an IPL playoff match.

208/7: SRH's Highest Score in a Playoff Match

SRH hammered 208 for 7 against RCB in the final of IPL 2016 in Bengaluru.

340: Highest Strike Rate In an Innings for SRH in a Playoff Match

Rashid Khan smashed an unbeaten 34 off just 10 deliveries against KKR in the Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens in 2018.

93*: Highest Individual Score by an SRH Batsman in a Playoff Match

David Warner remained unbeaten on a match-winning 93 off just 58 deliveries guiding SRH home by four wickets (with 4 balls remaining) in the Qualifier 2 Match against Gujarat Lions in Delhi in 2016. He single-handedly took SRH to the final scoring 57% of his team's runs - the next highest-score in the innings was 27.

200/7: RCB's Highest Score in a Playoff Match

RCB went down by 8 runs in the 2016 final to SRH.

89: Highest Individual Score by RCB in a Playoff Match

Chris Gayle blasted 89 off just 47 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 Match in Chennai in 2011.

4-16: Best Bowling Figures by RCB in a Playoff Match

Anil Kumble returned with 4-16 in 4 overs in the final of the 2009 edition in Johannesburg but RCB still ended on the losing side going down to Deccan Chargers by 6 runs.