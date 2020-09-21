IPL 2020: Social Media in Awe After Nail-biting Thriller Between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab

The second match of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 was played between the Delhi Capitals and the Kings XI Punjab. The fans took Twitter as a platform to show their emotions towards the match.

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was quite a thriller as it ended in a Super Over as both teams made 157 in their 20 overs.

Until the last 2 balls of the 20th over, the game was in the grasp of the Kings XI Punjab but for a rush of blood on the part of Mayank Agarwal who went for a glory shot when only 1 run was needed.

Delhi Capitals started their innings on a poor note, losing their first 3 wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Hetmyer for 13 runs in 4 overs. Thanks to the aggressive bowling of Mohammed Shami, Delhi lost both Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer, with Dhawan being run-out.

DOUBLE STRIKE ! Shami picks up the wickets of Prithvi and Hetmyer in a single over. Delhi Capitals 13/3 after 4 overs https://t.co/TIAR76mvMe #Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/fpvoaHraHN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer settled down to play some intelligent strokes but suddenly with the arrival of spinner Ravi Bishnoi Pant lost his wicket while Iyer also fell victim to Shami. Thanks to the belligerent stroke-play of Stoinis, the tottering Delhi innings was lifted to a fairly respectable 157 for the loss of 8.

Though I’m supporting Punjab today yet I won’t mind this 6#DCvKXIP #SaddaPunjab — Pari ‍♀️ (@BluntIndianGal) September 20, 2020

From the point of view of Indian cricket this is a very good test for Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Both normally free stroking players, but today have to be more measured and be in when the 15th over begins — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020

For Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started their innings on a fairly comfortable note but 4 wickets fell in quick succession which gave a great advantage to the Delhi Capitals and immense inspiration to the Delhi bowlers.

Ashwin you legend, Pooran is such a fine player and cleans him up for a duck. 2 wickets in 5 balls for Ash. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2020

What could have been a smooth sailing for the Delhi bowlers was severely affected by a freak injury to Ravichandran Ashwin, who while fielding a ball after taking 2 wickets in his very first over damaged his shoulder and went out of the field at the end of his very first over.

Stoinis moved Rabada just a smidge before that last ball. And straight into his hands. Love this game #DCvKXIP — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 20, 2020

Sarfaraz Khan did not last long. Gowtham scored 20 runs to support the magnificent Mayank Agarwal who score a brilliant 89 runs of 60 balls which went in vain.

In all this, there was a interesting drama waiting to happen in the last over which was to be bowled by Marcus Stoinis who had earlier given 17 runs of 2 overs. They needed 13 runs and the first ball went for a six courtesy of Agarwal.

In the first 3 deliveries they had already taken 12 runs. In the last 2 balls 1 run was needed but Agarwal slammed a full-toss into the hands of Hetmyer fielding at deep point.

The final delivery saw Chris Jordan facing Stoinis. He somehow hit a full toss into the hands of Rabada at short square leg, meaning the match ended with scores level.

The Super Over saw KXIP batting first and lose the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran to the ever aggressive Rabada. DC needed just 3 to win which they easily scored to get their first points this season.

IPL 2020 gets its first Super Over in the second game itself. Un...frikkin...believable. Et Tu Marcus. Brutal.... #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

Marcus Stoinis was the Man of the Match for his brilliant 53 runs of 21 balls and 2 wickets for 29 runs.