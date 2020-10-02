T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Social Media in Awe of Priyam Garg's Quickfire Half-century for SRH Against CSK

The IPL 2020 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at Dubai on Friday (October 2) didn't feature a lot of fireworks in the first innings, at least not at first.

CSK got early wickets and put SRH on the backfoot, meaning the Orange Army were more involved in rebuilding than actually scoring freely. All that changed when Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg came to the crease.

The youngsters both played with freedom but while Sharma eventually perished, Garg - who had captained India at the U-19 World Cup earlier this year - showed just why he was rated so highly by many.

His 51 off 26 balls helped SRH post a respectable total and also earned him plaudits from social media users. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (38) bailed out a faultering SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings with a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket to take them to 164/5 wickets in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here.

CSK got off to a good start with Deepak Chahar castling Jonny Bairstow in the first over. Then, Manish Pandey fell in the eighth over to Shardul Thakur after a 46-run stand with captain David Warner, after which Kane Williamson walked out to bat.

Warner then fell thanks to a brilliant effort from Faf du Plessis at the boundary and Williamson was run out off the very next ball.

Garg and Abhishek, however, managed to steady the ship for SRH. They were helped by some surprisingly sloppy work from CSK in the field with both Ravindra Jadeja and Thakur failing to hold on to easy chances off the two batsmen. Abhishek eventually departed after being caught behind off Chahar, but Garg soldiered on.

