IPL 2020: 'Some Batsmen Think of CSK as Government Job' - Virender Sehwag Takes Sly Dig at Kedar Jadhav

Former India international Virender Sehwag has taken a dig at Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav after his poor showing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Jadhav had come in to bat at a crucial time of the chase as CSK, despite being in a strong position, were unable to score freely against KKR's spinners.

Jadhav's approach, where he defended or simply played the ball back to fielders, saw him come in for criticism from many quarters, with Sehwag the latest to question the India international's intent.

“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

However, Jadhav was defended by CSK coach Stephem Fleming, who said after the match that Jadhav was sent in to bat because they thought he would be able to take on the spinners in that situation.

“At the time, we thought that Kedar could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end, there was too much work to do and we fell short,” Fleming said at the press-match conference.

“We’ve got so much batting resources. Kedar is a late middle to late batter for India. We could have gone a whole lot of different ways. Today Kedar had some balls but that didn’t work out.

"You always put players in different areas and that’s just when you have so much batting talent to choose from. It’s one of the things we look at, but it’s all in hindsight.”