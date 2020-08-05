IPL 2020 | Some Franchises Considering Resorts, Mumbai Indians Could Rent Entire Apartment: Report

Some Indian Premier League franchises are contemplating resorts instead of five-star hotels for their players and support staff during the 2020 season in United Arab Emirates, according to Times of India.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are considering golf resorts, while Mumbai Indians might rent an entire apartment complex to house their players safely. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, could be based out of Abu Dhabi rather than Dubai according to the report.
Some of the franchises believe that resorts are safer as there is fear of COVID-19 spreading through shared AC ducts in hotels.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to share the SOP for the IPL season. However, it had recently come up with a 100-page SOP for resumption of cricket with state associations.
"If staying at a hotel, the players should be isolated from the rest of the hotel guests by segregating them in a separate block or particular floors. The players should be kept in single-occupancy rooms. Hotel should be close to the ground where the camp is to be conducted," it had read.
On Tuesday, PTI reported that Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL, according to a draft prepared by the BCCI.
Al Indian players and support staff will have to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, 24 hours apart, a week before joining the 14-day quarantine period with their respective teams in India.
If any individual tests positive, he will go into a 14-day quarantine. After the quarantine, he will be required to undergo two more COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within a space of 24 hours and if they come negative, that person will be cleared to fly to UAE for the IPL beginning November 19.
"All overseas players and support staff also need to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests before flying in to the UAE and can only fly if the tests are negative. If not, then the same 14-day quarantine period and two negative tests to be able to fly to the UAE," PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.
The players and support staff will be tested on day 1, day 3 and day 6 of their quarantine in the UAE and after clearing that, they will be tested every fifth day during the 53-day event.
