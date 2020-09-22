IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Hints at Women’s BCCI T20 Challenge to Take Place Soon

- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP153/10(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Hints at Women’s BCCI T20 Challenge to Take Place Soon
the BCCI said it would also be conducting the Women's T20 Challenge during the men’s playoff’s week
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Earlier while announcing the 13th edition of the 2020 IPL would be held in the UAE, the BCCI said it would also be conducting the Women's T20 Challenge during the men’s playoff’s week.
While announcing the IPL schedule on September 6, the BCCI made no mention of the dates for the Women’s T20 Challenge.
That has left the women players uncertain about whether the T20 Challenge will take place.
The Indian cricket board in a Governing Council meeting on September 20 has decided to host the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates from November 1-10.
With the dates confirmed for the final to be played on November 10, the BCCI has little over a month to organise and schedule standard operating procedures [SOPs] which include both the testing and quarantine processes to carry on with dates earlier announced.
Due to the pandemic players, support staff will need to report earlier to enter the bio-secure bubble a month in advance, to follow the protocol by all eight IPL teams.
The biggest challenge for Indian women players face is that they have not trained and played for more than six months, which raises doubts on their fitness levels as the players had to resort to individual training at home with limited resources. It is not yet clear where the matches will be held. A decision is expected within the next few days.
However, the 2020 IPL edition which is underway in the UAE has already earned praise from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Looking at the close nature of the three games played so far, the former Indian skipper took to the micro blogging site, posting,
"3 good matches in the IPL so far @bcci @IPL.. hopefully, we will see lot more good matches in the men's and women's @BCCIWomen IPL in the next 60 days..”
3 good matches in the IPL so far @bcci @IPL .. hopefully we will see lot more good matches in the men’s and women’s @BCCIWomen IPL in the next 60 days ..@ImHarmanpreet @imVkohli
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 21, 2020
The event will comprise three teams, and will have seven matches with two round-robin stages and a final.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed in August that the T20 Challenge was "very much on,” putting an end to uncertainty around the events commencement amid the pandemic.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking