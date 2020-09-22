IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Hints at Women’s BCCI T20 Challenge to Take Place Soon

the BCCI said it would also be conducting the Women's T20 Challenge during the men’s playoff’s week

Earlier while announcing the 13th edition of the 2020 IPL would be held in the UAE, the BCCI said it would also be conducting the Women's T20 Challenge during the men’s playoff’s week.

While announcing the IPL schedule on September 6, the BCCI made no mention of the dates for the Women’s T20 Challenge.

That has left the women players uncertain about whether the T20 Challenge will take place.

The Indian cricket board in a Governing Council meeting on September 20 has decided to host the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates from November 1-10.

With the dates confirmed for the final to be played on November 10, the BCCI has little over a month to organise and schedule standard operating procedures [SOPs] which include both the testing and quarantine processes to carry on with dates earlier announced.

Due to the pandemic players, support staff will need to report earlier to enter the bio-secure bubble a month in advance, to follow the protocol by all eight IPL teams.

The biggest challenge for Indian women players face is that they have not trained and played for more than six months, which raises doubts on their fitness levels as the players had to resort to individual training at home with limited resources. It is not yet clear where the matches will be held. A decision is expected within the next few days.

However, the 2020 IPL edition which is underway in the UAE has already earned praise from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Looking at the close nature of the three games played so far, the former Indian skipper took to the micro blogging site, posting,

"3 good matches in the IPL so far @bcci @IPL.. hopefully, we will see lot more good matches in the men's and women's @BCCIWomen IPL in the next 60 days..”

The event will comprise three teams, and will have seven matches with two round-robin stages and a final.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed in August that the T20 Challenge was "very much on,” putting an end to uncertainty around the events commencement amid the pandemic.