IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Leaves for Dubai to Take Stock of IPL Preparations
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday left for Dubai to oversee preparations for a biosecure IPL beginning on September 19. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising COVID19 cases in India. "My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...crazy life changes," Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.
