IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Thanks Players for Making Tournament A Success

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was all praise for the players as they had to survive in a bio-bubble for over two months to play the tournament.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has thanked the players and each and every stakeholders of the Indian Premier League after the tournament came to a close on Tuesday with Mumbai winning the trophy for the fifth time."Along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes Indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS," Ganguly tweeted.

IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

While stamping their authority, Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) to win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title -- the first time they have clinched consecutive crowns.No other franchise has won so many titles in IPL's 13-year history; the second most successful team is Chennai Super Kings, who have won the title three times.

@bcci..along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 11, 2020

ALSO READ - MI vs DC IPL Final: 'Indians Beating Ponting in a Final After Batting Second' - Social Media Game on Point as Mumbai Indians claim 5th IPL Title

MI once again displayed some impressive bowling to first restrict DC, who opted to bat, to a moderate 156 for six wickets, before it rode skipper Rohit Sharma's gritty 51-ball 68 and Ishan Kishan's valuable 33 not out off 19 balls to cross the line with eight balls and five wickets to spare. MI finished at 157 for five wickets in 18.4 overs.

Also read: BCCI Plans to Introduce Ninth Team for IPL 2021, Full Auction on Cards Too - Report

Chasing the target, MI were off to a decent start as Quinton de Kock (20) and Rohit added 45 runs in the initial four overs. Marcus Stoinis (1/23) drew the first blood for DC, dismissing de Kock off the first ball of the fifth over.

Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Sharma then stitched another 45 runs, for the second wicket, and just when DC were 10 runs short of reaching the three-digit mark, a run out ended the former's stay in the middle.