IPL 2020: Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Abu Dhabi Causes Delay in Schedule Announcement - Report

Even though the teams have already reached UAE, there is still no announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule. According to a report in The Hindu, there is confusion over the availability of Abu Dhabi, due to spike in Covid-19 cases, and that is what is causing delay from BCCI. Due to the recent spike in cases, Abu Dhabi’s regional authorities have made a rapid test mandatory at entry point.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indains to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma

This, put in simple terms means, the teams, broadcast crew and other officials, who will be based out of Dubai, will have to incur an additional cost of AED 50. And the BCCI is in consultation as of now, to find a solution. While there were talks of excluding Abu Dhabi as a venue, on Tuesday it emerged that the board will restrict the number of matches there.

“It could be a case of two teams playing home and away games back to back, similar to 2011 ,” said an IPL insider. “As of now, Abu Dhabi could host a few matches only in the first half.”

Currently, six teams are based in Dubai, while Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are based in Abu Dhabi. Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab may start their training at Sharjah and ICC Academy in Dubai from Thursday.

Earlier, it was revealed that officials of BCCI's state units won't be able to attend "at least the beginning" of the IPL because of the strict bio-bubble in place for the tournament beginning September 19 in the UAE, board secretary Jay Shah informed the member associations on Tuesday. Shah is confident that by the business end of the tournament, some of the travel restrictions will be relaxed, making it easier for members to travel to the UAE. The IPL final will be played on November 10.

BCCI inviting officials from its state units for the IPL ceremony and play-offs is conventional practice it follows, whether the tournament is held in India or abroad. "While I am confident that we would be able to deliver a memorable tournament, I will be approaching the start of the tournament with a heavy heart as your absence would render the opening incomplete," BCCI secretary Shah wrote in an email to state units, which is in possession of PTI.

abu dhabibcciiplipl 2020IPL scheduleJay ShahUAE

