IPL 2020: Spike in Covid-19 Cases in Abu Dhabi Causes Delay in Schedule Announcement - Report
Even though the teams have already reached UAE, there is still no announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule. According to a report in The Hindu, there is confusion over the availability of Abu Dhabi, due to spike in Covid-19 cases, and that is what is causing delay from BCCI. Due to the recent spike in cases, Abu Dhabi’s regional authorities have made a rapid test mandatory at entry point.
