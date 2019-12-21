IPL 2020 Squad Analysis: CSK & MI Maintain Balance as KXIP & KKR Add Expensive Firepower

As many as 62 players were sold in the IPL 2020 auctions held in Kolkata on Thursday, December 19. These included 29 overseas players.
We analyze the 8 squads as they stand after the auctions.
CSK Squad: Ambati Rayudu , KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore
Cricketnext had predicted that CSK would target Sam Curran and the franchise bought the English all-rounder for INR 5.5 crore.
CSK have a very balanced squad with a good mix of experience and youth. The top-order will be dominated by the likes of Rayudu, Du Plessis, Raina and Watson while the likes of Dhoni and Bravo will add impetus to the lower-order.
They also have variety in their spin department with Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner both in the squad.
MI Squad: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh
Chris Lynn was a great buy for MI as they needed to replace Evin Lewis at the top of the order and needed someone to match the West Indian’s firepower and stroke-play.
We had forecasted that they would need a right-arm overseas fast bowler and they found one in Nathan Coulter-Nile.
While MI, led by Rohit Sharma, has a strong batting unit and the fast bowling unit looks potent too, they do lack a world class spinner.
DC Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
DC had a great nucleus of Indian players prior to the auction and as expected their focus was on overseas buys in Kolkata. Their two biggest buys were Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis which was on expected lines as they needed a top-order batsman and an all-rounder to boost their squad.
They might miss the services of an experienced left-arm seamer.
KXIP Squad: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon , Prabhsimran Singh
With the release of Tye and Henriques, Kings XI needed to target two overseas pacers to partner Shami – Sheldon Cottrell was their star purchase along with Chris Jordan and Jimmy Neesham for support.
They needed another explosive batsman in the top-order and bought back Maxwell who took them to the final in 2014.
Kings XI has a strong potential starting XI on paper – Gayle, Rahul, Pooran and Maxwell are all match-winners on their day. They also have a good pace unit which will be led by Shami and Cottrell and a spin attack led by Mujeeb ur Rahman.
The pedigree of their bench strength is where they could face some challenges.
RR Squad: Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye
The Royals needed to build on their Indian nucleus having released a number of domestic players before the auction. Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat were excellent buys for them as they desperately needed a stroke-player in the top order and an experienced seamer.
Stokes, Buttler, Samson and Smith make it a dangerous batting unit although a lack of variety in their fast bowling department could hurt them – they do not have a left-arm overseas pacer. As expected, they invested heavily in India’s under-19 players.
KKR Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Pravin Tambe, Nikhil Naik
KKR stole the show with the biggest buy of the season – Pat Cummins but that left them with less bargaining power for the rest of the players. Eoin Morgan was a great buy for them as they needed firepower at the top.
Chris Green was a very smart buy – the Australian player is a specialist spinner in the powerplay, - as was the hard-hitting Tom Banton.
Although their squad has a lot of talent and potential and international credibility, the lack of exposure in the IPL of some of the overseas buys could hurt them.
RCB Squad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahamad
RCB invested heavily on their bowling department as that has been their bane over the years. Kane Richardson was a great buy – he was the highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2018-19.
Aaron Finch will be their trump card at the top but barring Kohli the Indian batting nucleus of the side lacks depth and experience.
SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
SRH needed explosive all-rounders in the lower-half and purchased the talented West Indian Fabian Allen – a great buy for them. They also roped in Mitchell Marsh.
There will a lot of pressure on their three overseas star batsmen – Warner. Bairstow and Williamson and barring Manish Pandey, the pool of Indian batsmen in the middle order lack depth and are not proven talent and are prone to inconsistency.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 Squad Analysis: CSK & MI Maintain Balance as KXIP & KKR Add Expensive Firepower
As many as 62 players were sold in the IPL 2020 auctions held in Kolkata on Thursday, December 19. We analyze the 8 squads as they stand after the auctions.
Related stories
Nikhil Narain | December 20, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
IPL Auction 2020 | Fierce Bidding, Massive Bids - Australian Flavour Rules the Roost
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction: Maxwell, Cummins, Yashashvi & Priyam Among Top Buys in Kolkata
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | Social Media Reacts to Mega Event in Kolkata
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings