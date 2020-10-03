IPL 2020: Sreesanth Lauds MS Dhoni for his Valiant Efforts Against SRH in Tough Conditions

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47 but failed to guide his team to the target as CSK lost to SRH by 7 runs.

It may have been another defeat for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League when they fell short by 7 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was former India captain MS Dhoni's outing with the bat which again became the talking point of the match.

While some didn't miss out on the opportunity to criticise the veteran wicket-keeper batsman for his failure to chase down the target despite remaining unbeaten, as he struggled, went breathless, failed to time the ball. Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth however, pointed out the 39-year-old's valiant effort and tweeted a heartwarming message for his former captain.

Hats off to @msdhoni bhai..even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots n lots of respect..now that’s what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team #respect,” Sreesanth tweeted.

Hats off to @msdhoni bhai..even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots n lots of respect..now that’s what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team#respect #cricket pic.twitter.com/6hVQ8YvnEF — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 2, 2020

Sreesanth played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni during his formative years and was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and 2011 World Cup squad.

It was a usual slow start for Dhoni that saw him stand at 17 runs of 22 balls in the middle of the chase. He did try to change gears and hit some big shots as he looked more settled but the timing looked way off.

Dhoni finished the innings at a strike-rate of 130 with 47 runs off 36 balls to his name but he only hit 4 boundaries and 1 six in the process. But when he was pushing for doubles in the middle, he struggled to cope with the hot conditions and required medical attention on multiple occasions.

His form began to dip since the 2019 World Cup in England where his strike rate and ability as a finisher was consistently questioned. CSK, on Friday, came agonisingly close on chasing down the target but missed out with MS Dhoni at the crease.

CSK have made the worst-possible start to the IPL campaign and are currently placed at the bottom of the table with one win from four matches.