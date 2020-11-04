IPL 2020: SRH Captain David Warner Hails His Teams 'Never Say Die' Attitude

Chasing a meagre target of 150, Captain Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Saha's (58 not out off 45) 151-run opening partnership helped them reach the target in just 17.1 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad needed to win their contest against Mumbai Indians in order to confirm their spot in the IPL Playoffs and the David Warner-led side did that and that too in style as they handed the reigning champions a 10-wicket drubbing in Sharjah.

Winning the toss Warner asked Mumbai to bat first and his bowlers made his decision look like a masterstroke as they starved the MI batsmen of runs. after Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets, spinners took complete control of the match. Kieron Pollard's late charge helped MI reach close to the 150-run mark.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"To hold them to 150 on this ground was great. A lot of credit goes to the bowlers, Nadeem was superb," Warner said after the match.

MI scored 51 runs in the last five overs, most of them courtesy Pollard, who scored 41 off 25 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes in his innings before falling to his West Indies teammate Jason Holder.

Chasing a meagre target of 150, Captain Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Saha's (58 not out off 45) 151-run opening partnership helped them reach the target in just 17.1 overs.

"We were trying to be as clinical with the bat then, and it feels good. We have a never say die attitude and that is how we approach each game."

"I pride myself on getting my team to a great start. That is my duty, my job. Fortunately, the last few games have been great and we have been able to go in a positive manner," Warner added.

Also Read: 'Fit and Fine' Rohit Returns to Lead MI Against SRH Despite Fitness Concerns

With this win, SRH not only registered their third win on the trot but did that by beating all other teams who have qualified for the playoffs with them.

Now SRH will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on November 6, who they beat in 2016 final. "If we can take this performance and momentum into the next game we'll be really happy.