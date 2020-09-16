IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Player List

The Orange Army looks all set for the Dream11 IPL this year. Core players such as Warner, Bairstow and Marsh are yet to arrive and train with the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), an Indian Premier League franchise, have been participating in the tournament since 2013. Formed in 2012 after Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL, the team won the tournament in 2016. They lift the Cup after outperforming Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final by eight runs.

Since 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad have reached the play-off stage in every season. They made it to the finals in 2018, but Chennai Super Kings got the better of them by eight wickets.

Australian cricketer David Warner, who is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is the leading run scorer for his side. India’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH’s leading wicket-taker. SRH are going into the 13th edition of the IPL under the mentorship of their head coach Trevor Bayliss.

The IPL, which was to start in March, had to be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament will be taking place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

SRH will be seen in action in their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21. SRH vs RCB will broadcast from 7.30 pm.

As SRH are set to try their best to win the IPL 2020, here is the team squad which will entertain the team’s supporters.

Batsmen

• Abhishek Sharma

• Abdul Samad

• Manish Pandey

• Priyam Garg

• Virat Singh

• Shreevats Goswami

• Sandeep Bavanaka

Bowlers

• Khaleel Ahmed

• Sandeep Sharma

• Basil Thampi

• Bhuvneshwar Kumar

• Siddarth Kaul

• Shahbaz Nadeem

• T Natarajan

All-Rounders

• Sanjay Yadav

• Vijay Shankar

Wicket-Keeper

• Wriddhiman Saha

Overseas Players

• David Warner (Captain, Batsman)

• Rashid Khan (Bowler)

• Billy Stanlake (Bowler)

• Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

• Mohammad Nabi (All-Rounder)

• Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper, Batsman)

• Kane Williamson (Batsman)

• Fabian Allen (All-Rounder)