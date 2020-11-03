IPL 2020: SRH Have Firepower to beat MI & Qualify for Playoffs, Believes Brian Lara

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara feels SunRisers Hyderabad have enough firepower to beat Mumbai Indians in what would be a virtual quarter-final on Tuesday evening to seal a spot in the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). "They (SRH) found themselves in this position and that's from good playing in their recent games. So, I expect them to actually be up for the challenge," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Mumbai Indians have already sealed a spot in the playoffs and will be facing Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Thus, they might be tempted to rest a few players and test their bench strength. SRH, on the other hand, need to beat the defending champions in order to make it to the knockout stage.

"Mumbai Indians may be easing off, rest a few players which will favour SRH, but I think they have got to be ready for this quarter-final and for the rest of the tournament. If they win, they are in and I think they have got what it takes to do so," Lara added. If SRH win, they will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday.

On the other hand, Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of those who think RCB are not the title contenders. Yes, not even this year.“Can the RCB team win it this year? I’ve said that from the beginning, I don’t think they’ve got enough collectively to win it,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

RCB who have been playing IPL from its inception is yet to win a title and reached the finals of the tournament on two occasions. That is in 2009 and 2016 and ended up losing on both occasions. Even after regaining a momentum in this year's IPL, RCB went onto lose their last four games and still managed to qualify. If Vaughan is to be believed RCB will have to play 'hard and aggressive Cricket' to win their maiden title.