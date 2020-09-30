IPL 2020: SRH Outplayed Us in All Three Departments, Says Delhi Capitals Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Opener Jonny Bairstow's sublime fifty was complemented by a stellar bowling effort from Rashid Khan as Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed Delhi Capitals by 15 runs to open their account in the 13th IPL on Tuesday.

As Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to continue their perfect run in the ongoing Indian Premier League, falling short by 15 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said their opponents outplayed them in all the three departments in the match.

"They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that, we thought dew would come on but we can't give any reasons at this moment. " Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

After winning the toss Delhi asked SRH to bat first, Jonny Bairstow smashed two fours and one six in his innings and shared two crucial partnerships -- 77 off 57 balls with David Warner for the opening stand and 52 off 38 balls with Kane Williamson for the third wicket as the Hyderabad-based team set a target of 163 runs for DC.

Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 20 overs for a deserving win.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Register First Win, Defeat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs

"We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat," Iyer added.

The DC captain also felt that they failed to capitalise the size of the ground, Iyer said, "Ricky went in (during the time-out) and we needed one batsman to take a chance as the required rate was pretty high. The ground is very big and we didn't capitalize on taking doubles. We knew boundaries are big here and doubles will be key for us, It didn't work out for us, hopefully, next time we can maximize the opportunities."