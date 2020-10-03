IPL 2020: SRH Sweat on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Injury, Look to T Natarajan for Death Bowling

Sunrisers Hyderabad are sweating on the fitness of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the pacer injured his left thigh in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are sweating on the fitness of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the pacer injured his left thigh in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Bhuvneshwar went off the field after the first ball of his fourth over with figures of 1 for 20. CSK needed 43 off 11 balls at that stage, and Khaleel Ahmed completed the penultimate over.

Bhuvneshwar, perhaps due to spikes sticking to the turf, nearly tripped over as he ran into bowl to MS Dhoni.

While details about the severity of the injury are not known yet, it's unlikely that Bhuvneshwar will turn up for SRH's next game, against Mumbai Indians, on Sunday.

"I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Batting first, SRH posted 164 for 5 in their 20 overs with Priyam Garg scoring an unbeaten half-century. CSK made 157 for 5, falling short by seven runs.

SRH will now turn to T Natarajan for death bowling duties, as he has done in this season. Warner explained that a change in leadership meant more opportunities for Natarajan this year.

"We've seen that in the warm up games he executed well," Warner said of Natarajan. "We're looking for another death bowler and he fitted that mould. He has been capable of that before, last year was obviously a different set up. Kane (Williamson) was in charge and Tom Moody was coach, and they felt that the other guys fitted those roles better. Obviously this year wickets are different and he has been bowling faster. We back him and support him. He executed very well. When we need him, he delivers and I'm really proud of him."

Sunrisers Hyderabad play Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Sunday.