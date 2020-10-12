IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Captain / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in an unfamiliar situation in the IPL 2020, ahead of the face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have now lost 5 games out of 7 and it looks like MS Dhoni’s magic is not going to work this season. The road to the playoffs seems too steep for them to climb at this point. SRH are definitely better not very far ahead. They have won 3 and lost 4 games so far. In their last meeting this season, SRH defeated CSK by 7 runs and they will be looking to repeat the feat here again. On the other hand, CSK have a chance at revenge. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 13 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: David Warner

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings bowlers: Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav