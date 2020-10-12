- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Captain / SRH vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in an unfamiliar situation in the IPL 2020, ahead of the face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They have now lost 5 games out of 7 and it looks like MS Dhoni’s magic is not going to work this season. The road to the playoffs seems too steep for them to climb at this point. SRH are definitely better not very far ahead. They have won 3 and lost 4 games so far. In their last meeting this season, SRH defeated CSK by 7 runs and they will be looking to repeat the feat here again. On the other hand, CSK have a chance at revenge. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Score / Scorecard
SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Match Details
October 13 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings captain: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings vice-captain: David Warner
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings batsmen: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav
IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings bowlers: Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
SRH vs CSK IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav
