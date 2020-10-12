- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 24 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 29, Predicted XI: For SRH, David Warner (275 runs), Jonny Bairstow (257 runs) and Manish Pandey (202 runs) are the top run-scorers. Faf du Plessis with 302 runs is the most successful batsman for CSK.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
Match 29 of the ongoing IPL 2020 will see two teams lying at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, go up against each other. This is going to be their second encounter in the tournament, with the first going SRH’s way. In that match, SRH batted first and put up a total of 164, owing to the superb half-century knock of Priyam Garg (51 runs off 26 balls). In response, CSK’s top order could not do much and it was captain MS Dhoni himself along with Jadeja, who carried the team. But they fell 7 runs short despite Dhoni being on the crease till the end.
This has been the story of CSK all through the season. They perform well to put themselves in a decent position but fall short of victory. As a result, they are positioned seventh, only ahead of Kings XI Punjab in the points tally. Faf du Plessis is the one batsman that stands out from the others, having scored a total of 302 runs in the tournament. The next in line, by a huge margin, is Shane Watson (199 runs). Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur have picked eight and seven wickets respectively.
SRH have done slightly better with 3 wins in seven matches, but they would certainly have liked to be in a better position. With CSK in tatters, they have a chance here to make some points. The top-order batsmen – David Warner (275 runs), Jonny Bairstow (257 runs) and Manish Pandey (202 runs) have performed well with the bat. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan is the star with 10 wickets so far.
Both teams would be looking to turn their fortunes around with a victory here. The match will be played in Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav
