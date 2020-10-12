IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 29 - Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 29: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: In the last five matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team batting first has won the match four times.

The 29th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) at 7:30pm IST. The city will have clear skies with very warm temperatures likely to reach a maximum of 38 degree Celsius, while the minimum dip in temperature is expected to be approximately 25 degrees. The forecast shows 0 percent of precipitation, so the probability of showers or thunderstorms is unlikely. Players might have to deal with wind gusts reaching around 32 kmph. The humidity is likely going to be lower than 50 per cent.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dubai Pitch Report

In the 12 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium so far, the run chase has been quite challenging. With just two teams chasing to get over the line, while the other two games ended in a tie. The pitch has been favourable to the team batting first as they won four out of the last five matches played here. Spinners tend to gain a lot in the middle and death overdue to the dew factor, as the pitch has got something to offer for everyone.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

SRH and CSK have slumped down in the points table. CSK for the first time find themselves in a down barrel situation with five losses out of the seven games played so far. Even their skipper’s magic of being the ‘greatest finisher in the history of the game,’ doesn’t seem to be working in this year’s edition of the IPL. CSK are looking at an arduous uphill task ahead of the playoffs.

SRH are slightly better than CSK and are placed fifth in the leaderboard. Hyderabad had a hot and cold tournament so far with three wins and four losses. In their recent encounter with CSK they defeated Dhoni’s team by seven runs, however they lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. Both the teams will be looking forward to registering a win and leaving their loss record behind.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Request for Player Replacement for Injured Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

WHEN: October 13, 2020 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE UPDATES