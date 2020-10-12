IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 29 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK, Match 29 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs CSK match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah.

The Super Kings have dropped to the seventh position with two wins and five losses and are in desperate need of a spark for revival. They will be aiming for back-to-back wins to be in the contention for the play-offs. CSK lost their last two matches and their batting has been in question and it needs to step-up. CSK’s team management needs to put on their thinking caps and come up with a new plan to infuse fresh blood up the order as their tried and tested the idea of banking on the veterans is failing.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s winning momentum was halted after a loss to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. SRH have slipped to the fifth position in the table with three wins and four losses. They must be careful in losing any further games as it could seriously put an additional cog in their momentum. SRH’s batting has come under the weather at times, but they did bounce back with useful partnerships from both the openers and individual scores from the middle order. They will be missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s pace, as he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an injury, however the likes of Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed need to rise and fill those shoes.

In the previous IPL 2020 encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven runs.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The match will be played on October 13.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will commence at 7:30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for online viewing. Alternatively, Star Sports on television.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav