IPL 2020: SRH vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In an all-important game for a spot in the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, October 27, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. SRH, who are on the verge of elimination from IPL 2020, will be desperately looking for a win in this game. In their previous match, David Warner led SRH lost to Kings XI Punjab who managed a win despite posting the lowest total in this year's IPL. Throughout the tournament, SRH have shown glimpses of brilliance, however, they haven’t been able to showcase an all-round performance yet. The Hyderabad team need to regroup and play out of their wits to score a win against DC. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back from a string of losses and the lost coming at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders by 59 runs. DC wouldn’t be keen about this reverse match as they were beaten by SRH earlier in the tournament on the back of brilliant performances by Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow. However, DC will look forward to a win and get back to their winning ways.

This will be the 17th match between the two sides, with Sunrisers Hyderabad leading with 10-6 win ratio over the Delhi Capitals.

SRH vs DC IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs DC IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score/Scorecard

SRH vs DC IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 27 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SRH vs DC IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

SRH vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje